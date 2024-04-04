| Kcr To Examine Damaged Crops In Old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:53 PM

File Photo

Karimnagar: Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will examine the crop withered due to lack of water supply in different places of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who will arrive at Karimnagar town at 10 am, will inspect damaged crops in Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural mandal and interact with farmers.

Later, BRS chief will return to Karimnagar town and visit party MLA and former Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s residence, where he will have lunch.

After completing lunch, Chandrashekhar Rao will inspect damaged crops in Boinpalli mandal in Choppadandi constituency. On his way to Vemulawada constituency, the former Chief Minister will examine villages submerged in Mid Manair near Shabashpalli bridge.

Villages submerged under MMD have surfaced in the recent past as water levels in the project declined drastically.

Though BRS leaders claimed that Chandrashekhar Rao will also visit Bandapalli of Chandurthi mandal, there is no clarity on his visit to Bandapalli.

After addressing the press conference at Sircilla Telangana bhavan, he will return back to Hyderabad.