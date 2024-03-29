Bandi urges CM to release Rs 270 crore for Bathukamma saree Bills

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP, has called upon Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to promptly settle outstanding bills amounting to Rs. 270 crore related to Bathukamma sarees.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 March 2024, 09:20 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately clear Rs. 270 crore bills pertaining to the Bathukamma sarees and place fresh bulk orders for weavers to help the textile industry in Sircilla surmount the present crisis.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Friday, Bandi Sanjay stated that around 20,000 power loom workers were facing severe financial constraints due to the closure of power looms in Sircilla mainly due to lack of orders and high cost of production.

Also Read Keshava Rao meets CM Revanth Reddy

Sanjay requested the Chief Minister to understand the weavers’ problems and release the bills immediately, along with implementing the “Worker to Owner” scheme keeping in view welfare of the weaver’s community.

Surge in expenditure, lack of remunerative price and marketing facility for polyester have forced the weavers to stop looms, he said, adding that the present and previous governments were responsible for the present situation of Sircilla weavers. “If you send the proposal, I will persuade the Centre to grant this cluster,” he assured.