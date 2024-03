| Sircilla Man Dies After Electric Pole Falls On Him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:01 AM

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him in Mustabad mandal late on Monday night.

Trees and electric poles were damaged as a few parts of the district witnessed rains coupled with heavy winds. Mustabad also experienced heavy winds.

An electric pole fell on Elusani Yellaiah, who was standing beside the pole. He died on the spot as the pole fell on his neck.