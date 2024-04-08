Girl marries against parents’ wishes, declared ‘dead’

A resident of Sircilla town, Chiluveri Anusha was a B Tech first-year student in a private engineering college. She was in love with a boy Vishnu from her college.

Published Date - 8 April 2024

Rajanna-Sircilla: Parents of a girl who got married on her own have put up an obituary flex of her in front of their home in Sircilla.

Knowing about their affair, her parents had warned Anusha and advised her to continue her studies. However, Anusha got married to Vishnu on Sunday and informed her parents.

Enraged over this, the parents on Monday put up a flex with an obituary of Anusha in front of their home. Anusha’s father Murali said they had dreamt of performing their daughter’s marriage on a grand scale.

However, she had shattered their dreams. She was trapped by some people and her future was spoiled, he said.