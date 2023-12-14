Chevella MLA turns nostalgic recalling his long friendship with Speaker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah turned nostalgic in the Assembly on Thursday while recalling his long friendship with Speaker G Prasad Kumar, who represents Vikarabad constituency.

After the Speaker was elected unanimously and assumed his Chair in the House, MLAs from different parties congratulated him and extended their best wishes from respective seats. When his turn came, the Chevella MLA recalled how he and Prasad Kumar had commenced their political careers as MPTC members, followed by being Mandal Praja Parishad members.

During the 2008 elections, the then Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy had offered an MLA ticket to the Speaker, he said, adding while on the way to file his nominations, Prasad got stuck in the traffic. “I then took him to the RO’s office on my bike,” Yadaiah recalled.

“Even before the recent elections, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had asked me to contest from Vikarabad, but I refused softly,” Yadaiah said to the Speaker.