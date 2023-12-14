RIMS director booked, asst professor arrested for assaulting junior doctors

14 December 23

Students staged a dharna demanding action against the persons responsible for the assault on Thursday.

Adilabad: Six junior doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were assaulted, allegedly by five persons including an assistant professor, who barged into the campus here on Wednesday night. An assistant professor and two others were arrested for being involved in the assault.

Adilabad II town Sub-Inspector G Pradeep said junior doctors T Kavi Raj, Bharath, P Naveen, Abhishek, Naveeen and Vijay sustained injuries when assistant professor Dr Kranthi Kiran, his friends Wasim, Shiva and two others attacked them.

Based on a complaint received from Kavi Raj, a case was registered against Kranthi Kumar, Wasim and Shiva, two others including RIMS Director Jaisingh Rathod under sections 337, 447 and 307 of the IPC. Kranthi Kumar, Wasim and Shiva were arrested.

According to the police, Kranthi Kiran along with Wasim and Shiva drove into the campus at midnight. They then picked up an argument with the five junior doctors and beat them up. Kiran later dragged Abhishek on the bonnet of his car for 500 metres. He dumped the junior doctor at the gate and fled the spot. The exact reason for the attack is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, junior doctors staged a dharna demanding action against the persons responsible for the assault on Thursday. They alleged that Wasim and three others indulged in the assault, while the director had knowledge about the incident. They stated that the assailants entered the institution by breaching the security system. Former MLA Jogu Ramanna extended solidarity to the doctors.

In a related development, RIMS director Dr Jaisingh Rathod said that assistant professor Dr Kranthi Kumar was terminated for his role in the brawl. He denied allegations of students. He clarified that he never targeted students. He stated that he was ready to face action if found guilty.