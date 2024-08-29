KTR flays State govt for delay in release of tuition fees and stipends

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the State government for its failure to clear mounting dues of tuition fees and stipends to students from marginalized communities, BRS working president, K T Rama Rao said on Thursday said that the government was eight months into its tenure, but it achieved no headway so far as the payments due to the educational institutions were concerned.

The delay has left thousands of students from backward classes (BC), scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), minority, and economically backward classes (EBC) in a precarious situation, with arrears amounting to Rs 5900 crore.

Questioning the government’s commitment to education of the marginalized communities, he highlighted the significant hardships faced by students due to the pending scholarships. Many students are struggling to pay their tuition fees, with some being forced to drop out or incur debts to continue their education.

The management of educational institutions were also feeling the strain due to the non-payment of maintenance charges, which is affecting the overall quality of education and facilities. The situation has been exacerbated by the government’s lack of movement in addressing the backlog of applications, leaving parents of poor students increasingly burdened with debt.

Rama Rao called on the government to release all pending dues immediately to prevent further disruption to students’ education and to alleviate the financial strain on families and educational institutions.