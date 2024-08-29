Harish voices concern over surge in seasonal diseases, blames Congress for poor governance

Says government hospitals are struggling with shortages of medicines and dengue kits, forcing many patients to seek treatment in private hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 01:29 PM

BRS leader and former Health Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Voicing concern over the outbreak of seasonal diseases, including dengue, malaria, and viral fevers, overwhelming hospitals and healthcare facilities across the State, BRS leader and former Health Minister T Harish Rao came down heavily on the Congress government for failing to address the issues with which the State was grappling.

He highlighted the public’s concerns over the government’s handling of the crisis. Taking to X, the former Minister expressed his frustration over the deteriorating situation.

In a tweet he posted tagging the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office and the Health Department, Rao criticised the government’s negligence, stating that the rampant spread of diseases was a clear indication of poor governance and lack of sanitation. He emphasised that the current health crisis was reminiscent of the days of the undivided State, where similar issues were prevalent.

పడకేసిన పల్లె వైద్యం,

మంచమెక్కిన మన్యం,

సీజనల్ వ్యాధులతో జనం విలవిల,

ఊరంతా విషజ్వరాలే..

ఇలాంటి వార్తలను సమైక్య పాలనలో చూసేవాళ్లం. కాంగ్రెస్ పాలన పుణ్యమా అని నేడు ఏ పత్రిక చూసినా మళ్లీ ఆ వార్తలే కనిపిస్తున్నాయి.

మలేరియా, డెంగీ, గన్యా వంటి విషజ్వరాలు రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా… pic.twitter.com/lj4vtZnHt8 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) August 29, 2024

The dire conditions faced by the public, with one in every two households reportedly affected by viral fevers. Government hospitals are struggling with shortages of medicines and dengue kits, forcing many patients to seek treatment in private hospitals, often leading to financial strain.

The former Minister called for immediate action, urging the government to establish medical camps in affected areas, improve sanitation in both rural and urban regions, and ensure the availability of necessary medical supplies in government hospitals.