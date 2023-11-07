Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Congress vs BJP Key Battles, Top Constituencies And Candidates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:46 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023 phase 1 are being held today for 20 seats. Congress and BJP are the top parties competing against each other. BSP, JCC, and AAP are the other parties contending. The Congress is the current ruling party in Chhattisgarh, with Bhupesh Baghel as the chief minister of the state. Let us take a look at the key battles this time in the state in this video.