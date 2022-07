Chidvilas Sai bags top honours in Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Chidvilas Sai

Hyderabad: Chidvilas Sai Surapaneni of Narayana High school, RK Puram bagged top honours in the open category with 10 points from 12 rounds of the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, KSR Anjani Kumar emerged champion in the juniors category with 10.5 points from 12 rounds. Anjani Kumar defeated Katta Sriansh in the tie breaker to clinch gold. Raghav Kabali settled for third with 10 points.

Open Category Top Ten Places: 1 Chidvilas Sai, 2 Tata Keerthirana, 3 Natura Bethi, 4 Arnav Pradhan, 5 Saarthak Malakar,6 Charith reddy Bethi, 7 Arvind Iyer, 8 Likhtesh Reddy, 9 Vasista Ramana Rao, 10 Naga Akhil Charan;

Juniors Category Top Ten Places: 1 KSR Anjani Kumar, 2 Sriansh Katta, 3 Raghav Kabali, 4 Shabadjot Singh, 5 Purav Khandelwal, 6 Shreyan Bag, 7 Darsith Manoj Nair, 8 Neerav Vishal, 9 Vineel Radha Karthik, 10 Sai Darahas Kommu;

U-15: Boys: 1 Anurag Tummapudi, 2 KSSRA Praneeth;

Girls: 1 Saanvi Naveen, 2 Poojita;

U-13: Boys: 1 Santosh Sai Karthik Kandi, 2 Hriday Mundada;

Girls: 1 Valanka Fernandes, 2 Sahasra Samudrala;

U-11: Boys: 1 Adhyayan Banerjee, 2 S Harivardhan;

Girls: 1 Lasya Tummapudi, 2 Sruti Vithaswana;

U-9: Boys: 1 Anay Rathi, 2 Tarun Karthikeyan Ch;

Girls: 1 Manimanjari, 2 Nishchita Naveen;

U-7: Boys: 1 Mahadev Krishna Kola, 2 Visisht Sriram;

Girls: 1 Chandrima; Best Woman: Deekshitha M;

Best Veteran: PVV Satyanarayana.