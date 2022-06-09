Chief Justice of Telangana raises concern over heritage rocks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:33 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Telangana Justice Chandra Sharma has raised concern over the conservation of historic and natural heritage in the State.

He was hearing a PIL along with Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali, filed by Perala Sekhar Rao, which sought inclusion of certain heritage rock formations in the schedule attached to the Telangana Heritage (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Maintenance) Act, 2017.

The petition raised concern over the breaking down of rock formations at Kokapet in Ranga Reddy district. The government argued that such an exclusion had been brought about by a decision of the committee that decides on the classification of heritage sites under the statute.

The Chief Justice brought to attention the way in which the government approached the preservation of the historic Osmania General Hospital and its intention to build a new hospital on the site. The Osmania Hospital and High Court buildings were built by Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

The Chief Justice also expressed concerns over the condition of the Musi River and the demolition of heritage rock formations in the State. The case is adjourned to August 18.

Septuagenarian’s arrest on hold

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court stalled the police from arresting a septuagenarian woman in a case registered under Section 498A. The court directed the police to strictly follow Section 41A even against the husband, where the complaint is lodged by the wife. The court was dealing with a petition to quash a criminal case filed by a woman against her husband and mother-in-law.

It was pointed out that the complaint had been filed after 35 years of marriage. The estranged couple has a 30-year-old daughter living in the USA. When the complainant issued a notice seeking divorce by mutual consent, the husband refused. She then filed a complaint. It was also pointed out that there were omnibus allegations and that there is not a single incident in the complaint. The judge disposed of the quash proceeding with the appropriate directions.