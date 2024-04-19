Telangana HC stays suspension of 106 employees of Siddipet district

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy has said that Raghunandan has attempted to push the lives of these 106 employees into crisis by complaining against them.

Siddipet: The High Court has issued a stay order on the Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary’s decision to suspend the 106 outsourcing employees of the Siddipet district. The Collector has suspended them on April 9 on the charge of meeting BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy violating the model code of conduct. Chowdary has suspended them following a complaint from BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Responding to the HC stay order, BRS candidate Venkatrami Reddy has welcomed it. He has said that it is a slap on the face of political conspirators against him. Reddy has said that Raghunandan has attempted to push the lives of these 106 employees into crisis by complaining against them. He has said that Raghunandan took it as an opportunity since he could not face him politically. However, he has said that the truth will come out. The BRS leader has said that the final verdict will also come in the favour of these 106 employees.