Chief Minister KCR condoles Nayani Narasimha Reddy’s death

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the death of former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy.

The Chief Minister recalled his association with Nayani Narasimha Reddy during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the state government.

The Chief Minister has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to arrange the last rites to the departed leader with official honours.

