‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme’ to provide free breakfast to govt school students

During a meeting with Education department officials, the Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy instructed them to decide on the breakfast menu and arrange necessary utensils for preparation of the breakfast.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the ‘Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme’, aimed at providing free breakfast to students in the government schools across the State.

During a meeting with Education department officials, the Minister instructed them to decide on the breakfast menu and arrange necessary utensils for preparation of the breakfast. She asked officials to formulate duties and policies for the scheme that would commence from Dasara festival for students studying in Class I to X.

Officials were instructed to ensure there were no glitches in implementation of the scheme. The additional collectors would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the implementation of the scheme at the district level, she said.

According to the Minister, Telangana would become the second State in the country to provide free breakfast in the schools. A total of 23 lakh students in 27,147 schools would benefit from the scheme, she said.

CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Education department Secretary Vakati Karuna, School Education director A Sridevasena, education department officials and Akshaya Patra representatives participated in the meeting.