Children to be given ID cards for Chhath Puja in Lucknow

By IANS Updated On - 09:08 AM, Tue - 7 November 23

Lucknow: Taking lessons from last year when a large number of children had got lost in the crowd, the Lucknow administration has decided to issue identity cards to all minors accompanying their parents to the Chhath Puja grounds.

The decision was taken by District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar for smooth conduct of Chhath Puja that will be celebrated on November 19 and 20.

“On the day, a large number of people along with their kids gather at 15 designated places. Due to the rush, there are chances of children getting lost. Thus, this year, we will be issuing ID cards to the children,” said Gangwar.

He added that parents visiting the ghats must visit the counters set up at the venues and provide all details so that they can be issued ID cards. All kids must wear the cards around their necks.

“This would make it easier for authorities and parents to locate them in case they get separated from their kin,” he added.

This year rituals which will be performed at spots, including Laxman Mela Ground, Jhulelal Park, Khatu Shyam Temple, Hanuman Setu, Kudiaghat, Picnic Spot (Kukrail) Shaheed Path Ghat (near Stadium), Rastogi Ghat, Mawaiya near railway crossing and BBD College near Chinhat.

Gangwar also directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to ensure proper sanitation during the festivities. He also instructed the LMC to carry out fogging and make arrangements for CCTV cameras, mobile toilets, public address system, lighting and tankers for pure drinking water among others.

“Moreover, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has been directed to clean the places of worship/ghats along Gomti Riverfront and repair the lights and railings,” Gangwar added.

He also directed the CMO to arrange for one ambulance each at every venue. Additionally, the electrical safety department has been directed to assess the condition of all transformers and electricity poles in and around the venues.