Chilkur Balaji temple joins Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, receives national flag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

C S Rangarajan of Chilkur Balaji Temple with the national flag that was sent to the deity by Telangana government on Friday.

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75-years of Independence, the management of Chilkur Balaji temple received the national flag from the Telangana government on Friday.

The national flag was handed over to the management of Chilkur Balaji temple by the ward members of the Gram Panchayat.

“As the deity resides in Chilkur as a first resident of this village, it gives us great pleasure to receive the national flag and be a part of this Ghar Ghar Tiranga or Intintiki Jhanda program,” C S Rangarajan, the member of Hereditary Archaka cum Trustee family of the Temple, said