Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan supports ailing Muslim Carnatic singer

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 21 May 2024, 11:01 PM

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan facilitated support to Shaik Imdad, a Muslim classical Carnatic singer, who recently suffered a massive heart stroke.

On learning about Imdad’s health, Rangarajan reached out to the Helping Hand Foundation and facilitated assistance to the singer.

The foundation promised to extend medical help besides supporting his children’s education till the time he finds ground to get back to normalcy.

The 45-year-old Imdad is a classical carnatic devotional vocalist and has performed on several occasions at the Chilkur Balaji Temple.

He gets his bread and butter from singing devotional songs in Telugu and Tamil-Carnatic music, which finds its roots in an old tradition dating back to Krishnadevaraya times in South India. Imad recently suffered a massive heart stroke and underwent open heart surgery.

Due to his poor health, he has been off the job for a few months. “My good friend CS Rangarajan called and requested me to take up the case. I visited Imdad and promised to support him and his children’s education till the time he finds ground to get back to normalcy,” said Mujtaba H Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

He appreciated the Chilkur head priest’s quest to help people in distress and promote communal harmony.