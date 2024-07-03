Chilkur Balaji Temple launches notebook donation drive to support primary school students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 03:45 PM

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji Temple’s chief priest, C.S. Rangarajan, launched a notebook donation drive to benefit students of the Chilkur Mandal Parishad Primary School. Held at the school, the event saw the distribution of notebooks to students in the presence of temple volunteers, staff, Principal of the school, Bhimaiah, and other teachers.

The notebook donation drive aims to sensitize the younger generation about the value of resources and promote quality education in a supportive environment. Speaking to the media, Rangarajan said, “This initiative will inspire the people of higher strata of the society and the affluent to participate actively in such donation drives for poor school children”.

Rangarajan also encouraged urban school children to support their underprivileged peers, highlighting the enriching experiences such involvement can bring. “The notebook donation drive is a small step towards developing social responsibility in society and driving it towards sustainable learning,” he said.