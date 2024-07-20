Watch: No Vivaha Prapti on July 21, Chilkur Balaji temple priest clarifies

In the altered video, which is making the rounds in multiple social media platforms, Rangarajan is urging devotees, especially those who are struggling to get married to reach Chilkur Balaji temple at 10 pm on 21 st to participate in the Vivaha Prapti program.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 09:08 PM

The Head Priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, C S Rangarajan

Hyderabad: The Head Priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, C S Rangarajan on Saturday urged devotees not to believe a doctored video, which appears to be urging devotees to visit the Chilkur temple at 10 pm on Sunday, July 21 to take part in Vivaha Prapti program.

Addressing devotees, the Chief Priest on Saturday said “We have already conducted and concluded Vivaha Prapti program during our annual Brahmotsavams on April 21, 2024. However, some mischievous elements have cleverly edited my old video clip by editing out April and distributing it in multiple social media outlets. As a result, people are now under the impression that we are going to conduct Vivaha Prapti program once again on Sunday, July 21, which is not the case”.

Also Read Restore status of hereditary archakas: Chilkur temple chief priest

In the altered video, which is making the rounds in multiple social media platforms, Rangarajan is urging devotees, especially those who are struggling to get married to reach Chilkur Balaji temple at 10 pm on 21 st to participate in the Vivaha Prapti program.

“In April, we made a video urging people to take part in a special Vivaha Prapti program by visiting the temple at 10 pm on April 21. Some miscreants took that video and cleverly edited out April. We conducted Vivaha Prapti program once on April 21 and we are not conducting a similar program in the near future. I urge Chilkur Balaji devotees not to forward or share the doctored video clip. It is simply adding to the confusion,” Rangarajan urged.

The Vivaha Prapti program that was conducted on April 21, 2024 proved to be a hit with large number of people, who want to get married or facing difficulties for marriage, thronged the Chilkur Balaji temple causing massive gridlocks in the entire area.