Chilly mornings and sweltering noons: Hyderabad’s weather rollercoaster

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 16 February 2024, 08:44 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The weather in Hyderabad has taken a dramatic turn this February, with residents experiencing colder mornings followed by sweltering afternoons, a trend that seems set to continue in the coming days.

On Friday, early risers felt a nip in the air as the average minimum temperature plummeted to 17 degrees Celsius, compared to the typical 18.8 degrees Celsius for this time of year. This marked the coldest morning of the month so far.

The Rajendranagar area recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the day at a chilly 15 degrees Celsius. Localities including Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Karwan, Kapra, Alwal, Jubilee Hills, Chandrayangutta, and Kukatpally also experienced the bite of the cold as they woke up to brisk breezes and cool temperatures.

However, as the day progressed, Hyderabadis found themselves shedding layers as the mercury began its upward climb. By noon, the city was blanketed in warmth, with temperatures soaring to summer-like levels.

In the Karwan locality, the temperature peaked at a sweltering 35.8 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Moosapet at 35.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas, including Khairatabad and Begumpet, recorded temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius, making it clear that winter’s grip was loosening, giving way to the onset of hotter days.

This contrasting pattern of cold mornings and hot afternoons is expected to persist over the weekend, according to meteorological experts.

Meanwhile, drastic drop in minimum temperatures was witnessed in districts as well.

On Friday, the minimum temperature dropped to 10.1 degrees celsius at Nagarkurnool followed by Mahabubnagar 10.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures too rose dramatically with Khammam recording 37.9 degrees Celsius, Nagarkurnool 37.8 degrees Celsius, and Vikarabad 37.6 degrees Celsius. The similar weather pattern is likely to continue in the State over the weekend.