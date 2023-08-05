China: 147 people dead or missing due to natural disasters in July Beijing

China's natural disasters, including floods, typhoons and geological disasters have impacted more than 16 million people, with 147 people dead or missing in July.

By ANI Updated On - 07:44 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

China: China’s natural disasters, including floods, typhoons and geological disasters have impacted more than 16 million people, with 147 people dead or missing in July. The direct economic losses amounted to 41.18 billion yuan (USD 5.74 billion) in July, Global Times reported citing China‘s Ministry of Emergency Management.

Flooding, typhoons, geological disaster and drought were the main natural disasters in China in July. Other kinds of disasters including hailstorms, earthquakes, sand-dust storms and forest fires also occurred, according to the ministry. As many as 703,000 people were evacuated and moved when natural disasters occurred. According to the ministry, 4,300 houses collapsed in July and natural disasters hit 3.13 million hectares of crops, Global Times reported.