Ajjesh wins Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Ajjesh JR of Chennai clinched the title in the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.
Ajjesh with 11 points sealed the top spot in the tie-break ahead of Gopalkrishna Maheswari of Meerut and Kartavya Anadkat of Ahmedabad with 10.5 points each, who finished in the second and third places respectively.
Results: Top Ten Places: 1. Ajjesh JR, 2. Gopalkrishna Maheswari, 3. Kartavya Anadkat, 4. Krishna Rallabandi, 5. Mahendra Teja, 6. KVK Karthik, 7. Gowtham Rammoorthy, 8. Indrajit Majumdar, 9. Niranjan Jayakrishnan, 10. PKaryasheel; Best Woman: Sahasra Rallabandi, Best Veteran: Rabindra Sahu, Special Prize: KSSRA Praneeth.