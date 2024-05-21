HCA summer camp concludes on grand note in Sangareddy

Chief guest of the programme DSP N Venugopal Reddy presented the participation certificates to the young cricketers on this occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 11:52 PM

Sangareddy: The summer coaching for budding cricketers organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association concluded in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

A huge number of girls and boys attended the camp. Chief guest of the programme DSP N Venugopal Reddy has underlined the importance of participating in sports to keep fit. The DSP has presented the participation certificates to the young cricketers on this occasion. He said the summer camps have helped many bright talents in cricket in the past. HCA Secretary Rajendar Reddy, members of the academy, and coaches were present.

