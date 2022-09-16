Chingari’s #bimbilikipilapi campaign becomes an absolute rage

Published: 03:44 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

It has garnered over 100 million views within this time span. What’s more, is that it has achieved over 10 lakh likes in the same period of time.

Hyderabad: The on-chain social app, Chingari, powered by GARI, is charting new records by the day. The latest to join the ranks is the ongoing #bimbilikipilapi campaign. Within six days of going live, the campaign has become the talk of the town. It has garnered over 100 million views within this time span. What’s more, is that it has achieved over 10 lakh likes in the same period of time.

‘Bimbiliki Pilapi’ is the song from the upcoming movie bilingual film ‘Prince’, presented by South India’s biggest music label Aditya Music.

Composed by Thaman S, crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, Ramya Behara, and Sahithi Chaganti, with lyrics penned by Vivek, ‘Bimbiliki Pilapi’ Tamil Song has captured the minds and hearts of the audience. People just can’t stop gushing over Sivakarthikeyan’s mind-boggling dance moves, Thaman’s peppy tunes that pump up the energy, and attention-grabbing vocalism by Anirudh Ravichander (Tamil) and Ram Miriyala (Telugu) along with Ramya and Sahithi have created fantabulous reach for the song.

The song is breaking all records on Chingari and getting a positive response on all platforms.

Elated at the success of this campaign Sumit Ghosh, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Chingari, said, “ ‘BimbilikiPilapi’ has achieved an outstanding response on the Chingari platform. The song and its moves have gone viral and Chingari influencers are giving their own twist to this peppy number.”

The bilingual movie ‘Prince’ has been directed by KV Anudeep, best known for the Telugu blockbuster ‘Jathi Rathnalu’. ‘Prince’ is a Tamil–Telugu bilingual movie that will release on Diwali. The movie stars Sivakarthikeyan and Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka in the lead roles, with Sathyaraj performing an important character. Suresh Babu, Narayan Das K Narang, and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao are jointly producing the film.