Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja’s ‘Waltair Veerayya’ to be first big release of 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: The most-awaited action-drama will release in Telugu and Hindi on January 13. The first big release of 2023 is ‘Waltair Veerayya’, starring two big superstars, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. The massy action-drama is written and directed by Bobby Kolli, with Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa as the leading ladies.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and co-produced by GK Mohan, under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers, the film opens on January 13. The Telugu original and the dubbed Hindi version will be arriving on the same day, with the same title. The film will be released by Grandmaster and B4U in Hindi.

An upbeat Yerneni says, “January 13 is the eve of Sankranti and we are certain that like the kites that you see flying in the sky during this festival, our film too will fly high. Chiranjeevi garu ruled the box-office with his last film, ‘Godfather’, which did stupendous business. The response to this teaser and the songs has been overwhelming.”

Says Vikas Sahni from Grandmaster, “‘Waltair Veerayya’ is the first big release of 2023 and we couldn’t be happier to bring the Hindi version day and date on Sankranti. The film has two much loved superstars and all the masala movie going audience would want to start the year with.”

