Gadapa gadapaku programme will help achieve the goals: AP CM Jagan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Amaravati: Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the party MLAs to complete the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam’ – governance at doorstep-by March next year.

Addressing a workshop attended by ministers, legislators, MLCs and district presidents and regional coordinators, he identified 32 legislators who were lagging behind and advised them to work with all seriousness lest they should end up losers.

The programme was introduced in May this year with the aim to create public awareness of the government’s policies and initiatives, to make sure that all eligible people receive benefits, and to solicit feedback and suggestions from the general public in order to streamline processes and enhance service delivery.

Later, briefing media persons, Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that review on the programme to be held every two-and-a-half months, would benefit the government as well as the legislators immensely.

“If the schemes don’t reach people, we cannot achieve the goals. The Chief Minister advised the cadre to work hard and utilise the opportunity. If the performance of MLAs is good, they would automatically become the candidates for the next elections. It would also be reflected in the survey. Jagan has plans to bag all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections and gave directions on microlevel planning,” he disclosed.

He also clarified that there was no question of mid-term polls. Former minister K. Kannababu said that the Chief Minister had called for explaining to the general public the good programmes of the government and also complete the appointment of three conveners in the jurisdiction of each secretariat at the earliest.