Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar movie first single ‘Bholaa Mania’ to release on June 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Bholaa Shankar is Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film which was announced to be released on August 11 in theatres in Telugu and Hindi. Meher Ramesh is the director of the film. AK Entertainments produced it.

Bholaa Shankar is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil original Vedhalam. The makers promised the mega-mass touch to this remake in Telugu from megastar Chiranjeevi. The film’s shoot is mostly completed except for a couple of schedules to shoot the songs.

Today, the makers announced an update on the release of the first single of the film. The first song of Bholaa Shankar is titled ‘Bholaa Mania’. This is going to be the introduction and opening song of the film. This song was pictured on a huge set in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. Sekhar did the choreography for the song. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics. Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music for the entire album.

As per today’s announcement, Bholaa Mania will be released on June 4. The song promo will be released tomorrow, June 2.

Chiranjeevi is going to entertain the Telugu audience with another mass-action entertainer with Bholaa Shankar.

