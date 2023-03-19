Choppadandi MLA condemns TPCC chief’s allegations on KTR’s PA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Choppandadi MLA Sunke Ravishankar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar has condemned TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s allegation that Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao’s personal secretary Thirupathi had links with TSPSC paper leakage issue. Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the MLA came down heavily on TPCC chief for provoking unemployed youth by making misleading statements on the paper leakage issue.

Revanth Reddy made contradictory statements stating that about 100 youth from Mallial of Jagtial district, native place of Thirupathi, got above 100 marks in Group-I prelims examination. Within a few minutes, TPCC said that only ten youth secured above 100 marks. If he had any evidence about the involvement of Thirupathi in paper leakage, congress leader should hand them over to the government and investigation agency. Moreover, how could Revanth Reddy come to know about the details of candidates who appeared for Group-I and internal details of TSPSC.

