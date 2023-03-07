Choppadandi MLA demands white paper from Congress on Kondagattu development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Karimnagar: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar demanded a white paper from the Congress party on the development of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple during the Congress regime.

Speaking to reporters in Choppadandi on Tuesday, MLA said TPCC president Revanth Reddy had no right to speak against BRS leaders. Terming his Jodo Yatra as a false yatra, Ravishankar questioned whether it was padayatra or bus yatra. Reacting to Revanth Reddy’s comments that development of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy was done during the Congress regime, Ravishankar demanded a white paper from the Congress on the development of the temple.

It was the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who announced Rs 100 crore to develop the Kondagattu temple, he said, also stating that the TPCC chief’s statement on the Kondagattu bus accident was misleading. The State government had provided Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of 65 persons who died in Kondagattu bus accident. Rs 3 lakh was given to each of 43 injured persons.