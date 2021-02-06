Christina Anstead responds to people calling her ‘skinny’

American television personality Christina Anstead, who is known for hosting the show Flip Flop, has called out social media followers who think she is skinny and needs to eat more.

In a video she has posted on Instagram, Anstead said: “People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat,” she said in a video on her Instagram Story on Friday, Feb. 5. “This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed.”

She explained the confusion with a simple answer:

She further explained, why people have been getting confused about her appearance.”You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don’t worry, everything’s fine,” Anstead added.