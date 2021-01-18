Chumbak announces Sara Ali Khan as their first brand ambassador

Established in 2010, Chumbak started its journey as an India-inspired souvenir & accessories brand.

Bengaluru: Globally inspired, home & lifestyle brand, Chumbak, announced Sara Ali Khan as their first brand ambassador for its home & watch categories.

Established in 2010, Chumbak started its journey as an India-inspired souvenir & accessories brand. Over the last decade, the brand has transformed into a leading multi-category retailer with a dominating online presence along with 70+ exclusive brand stores. Today, the brand features an impressive portfolio of home & lifestyle categories such as decor & living, bed & furnishing, kitchen & dining, watches & accessories, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Prabhakar & Shubhra Chadda (Co-founders, Chumbak) said, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Sara on board. She’s a talented artist, but also someone a lot of people relate to when it comes to her easy confidence, approachability, warmth & sense of humour. It’s the start of an amazing adventure for us at Chumbak. We look forward to working with Sara over the next couple of years.”

On the association, Vasant Nangia (CEO, Chumbak) said, “With our focus on great design, quality product & unique brand positioning, Chumbak has created a tremendous amount of brand love. Today, we’re ready to take the next leap. Sara Ali Khan, with her individual achievements and wide appeal, is a natural choice to represent the brand.”

On the association, Sara Ali Khan said, “Entering into this long term association with Chumbak is a very exciting moment for me. The brand is warm, positive, creative, homegrown and real. I relate to the brand not only because I love what they do, but also because of their philosophy of making every moment count, enjoying the smaller things in life and adding vibrance where you can. In today’s time, that’s exactly we all need. I’m looking forward to the campaign and working with the team” The campaign featuring Sara Ali Khan launches later this month across the brand’s digital & offline mediums.