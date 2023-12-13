CIE at IIIT-Hyderabad announces five startups for Avishkar Accelerator 2023

The accelerator kick-off event was held with CIE’s panel of mentors and experts from the industry and from an application pool of 150 startups, 31 startups were shortlisted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at IIIT Hyderabad announced the on-boarding of five startups for the Avishkar Accelerator 2023 winter cohorts of Deeptech, Medtech, Mediatech and Mobility domains.

As a part of the programme, the selected startups will receive a seed fund of Rs.40 lakh along with a detailed six-month plan that offers four streams of mentorship – business strategy, go-to-market plan, technical review and domain-specific mentorship.

“Avishkar is a key programme of ours that helps deep tech startups that are revenue ready towards market, with research faculty helping with their technologies,” said Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, COO, CIE-IIITH.

Since the launch of Avishkar Accelerator in 2016, there have been over 17 cohorts and startups in AI, ML, IoT, and digital health with about 53 per cent of them raising follow-on funding.