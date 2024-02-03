Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has also slammed Poonam Pandey. The body issued a statement demanding an FIR against her

By ANI Published Date - 3 February 2024, 08:21 PM

Mumbai: Model Poonam Pandey has created an uproar by faking her demise.

From celebrities to doctors and politicians, people have been calling out Poonam for spreading false news about her death to create awareness about cervical cancer.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has also slammed Poonam. The body issued a statement demanding an FIR against her.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, AICWA said that ‘using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable’.

“The fake news of demise of model and actress Poonam Pandey due to cervical cancer sent a shockwave among all in the Indian Film industry. This fake news was created for publicity stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey which is being confirmed by her manager. This fake news had hurt the sentiments of all Indians who paid tribute to her.We request your goodself to please file an FIR against both Poonam Pandey and her manager for spreading fake news merely for their PR publicity. Strict action against them is necessary so that such types of fake news will not be circulated by anyone.Such a cheap publicity is not at all accepted in our Indian Film Industry which has high emotional values for all,” the statement read.

On February 2, Poonam’s manager claimed that the actress had lost her life to cervical cancer.

A statement was also posted on Poonam’s official Instagram which read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.” However, on Saturday, Poonam shared a video on social media announcing that she is alive and shared that she faked her demise as she intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer.”I feel compelled to share something significant with you all – I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable.

The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer,” she said.

While several fell prey to Poonam’s fake death news, some people were sceptical about the news due to her controversial image and reputation in public.