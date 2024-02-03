Hyderabad surgeon reacts to Poonam Pandey’s fake death; calls it cheap publicity

Shame on Poonam Pandey for creating a new low -cheap publicity, trivialising the second most common cancer affecting women in India on the eve of World Cancer Day, the Hyderabad surgeon said

By IANS Published Date - 3 February 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Eminent breast surgeon P. Raghu Ram has slammed model-actor Poonam Pandey and called her dead from cervical cancer stunt cheap publicity.

Shame on Poonam Pandey for creating a new low -cheap publicity, trivialising the second most common cancer affecting women in India on the eve of World Cancer Day, he said.

Dr Raghuram, the founding director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad, said that she is misusing her so-called celebrity status.

Disgraceful and speaks volumes about her sick mind. Lack of sensitivity about a serious illness is an insult to millions of women affected by the disease, their caregivers and all to those involved in creating awareness about prevention and early detection of cancer, he said.