Cinnamon exhibits inhibitory impact on early-stage prostate cancer: NIN study

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:33 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Dalchini (cinnamon), the age-old popular spice that is a part of every Indian kitchen, has inhibitory effect on early-stage prostate cancer.

A study by researchers from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on animal models has demonstrated that cinnamon and its active components – cinnamaldehyde and procyanidin B2-administered orally to rats had an inhibitory effect on early-stage prostate cancer, according to a press release.

The study titled ‘Chemopreventive effect of cinnamon and its bioactive compounds in a rat model of premalignant prostate carcinogenesis’ published in the international peer reviewed journal ‘Cancer Prevention Research’ aimed to assess the chemopreventive efficacy of cinnamon (CN) and its bioactive compounds (cinnamaldehyde or procyanidin B2) in vivo in male rats.

As part of the study, adult rats were given cinnamon or its bioactive compounds through the diet before induction of cancer and for 16 weeks. It was observed that feeding cinnamon or its active compounds resulted in 60 per cent to 70 per cent of rats showing normal prostate histologically.

“We tried to decipher the probable mechanism(s) for the chemopreventive effect and observed that cinnamon and its active components could mitigate oxidative stress, decrease spread of cancer cells in the prostate gland. Interestingly, we also observed beneficial effect on bone mineral content and decrease in bone degeneration in these rats”, said Dr Ayesha Ismail, Scientist F and Head of Endocrinology Division, who led the study.

“It is encouraging to see these results about cinnamon, the humble Indian spice, which is commonly used in our cuisine. However, these outcomes warrant more detailed studies before any dietary recommendation can be made.”, said Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN