Chicken soup for the soul

By | Indira Ireni

When winters are in full swing, our metabolism tends to slow down in order to conserve energy and keep our body warm. Some foods help us in regulating our metabolism and keep ourselves active and energised. Chicken soup is high on that list. In many countries, it is considered a comfort food.

It is a simple, savoury yet delicious quick fix for sore throat, cold, cough, or flu. One can have it mildly flavoured with Indian spices with a few veggies in it. It is good for all age groups to have this relishing soup this winter.

Ingredients:

* Chicken : ¼ Kg (with bones)

* Onion : 1 big chopped

* Jeera : 1 Tsp

* Coriander seeds : 2 Tsp

* Peppercorn : 1/2 Tsp

* Cinnamon : 2 to 3 pieces

* Garlic cloves : 4 to 5 nos

* Ginger : 1 big piece

* Carrots : 2 nos diced

* Potato : 1 big sliced

* Green chilies : 2 nos slit

* Water : ½ litre

* Salt : 1 Tsp or as needed

* Ghee : 1 ½ Tbsp

* Cardamom : 3 nos

* Cloves : 3 nos

* Cinnamon : 3 pieces

* Star Anise : 1 nos

* Bay leaves : 2 to 3 nos

* Mint leaves : ½ cup

* Coriander leaves : ½ cup

* Cornflour : 2 tsp

Method:

* Clean and wash ¼ kg chicken with bones and place aside for a while.

* To a mixie jar, add 1 chopped onion, ½ tsp jeera, 2 tsp coriander seeds.

* Then, add ¼ tsp peppercorns, 2 to 3 cinnamon pieces, 4 to 5 garlic cloves, 1 piece of ginger and blend them into a fine paste.

* Then, to a cooker, add washed chicken and the ground masala paste.

* Then, add 2 carrots chopped, 1 big potato sliced, 2 green chilies chopped.

* Add ½ a litre of water to it, along with 1 tsp of salt or as needed mix them all.

* Pressure cook it for 4 to 5 whistles.

* Let it release the pressure and open the lid.

* In a pan, heat 1 ½ tbsp of ghee and add ½ tsp cumin seeds.

* Add 4 to 5 peppercorns, 3 cardamoms, 3 cloves, 1 cinnamon piece.

* Then, add 1 star anise, 2 to 3 bay leaves and fry them all for a while.

* Now, add the chicken soup to it, let it boil for some time.

* Add ½ cup of mint leaves and coriander each.

* Let it boil for 6 to 7 minutes.

* In a bowl, mix 2 tsp of cornflour and add it to the boiling soup.

* Let it boil for 2 to 3 more minutes, it helps to thicken the soup.

* Depending on the thickness you wish to have, the cornflour mixture should be added.

* Taste it once and add salt or pepper powder as required.

* Put off the flame, your tasty delicious and healthy soup is ready.

