CISF Raising Day Parade at NISA Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: For the first time since its inception, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is organizing its Raising Day Parade outside the National Capital Region (NCR) at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 12.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will review the 54th Raising Day Parade, which is held annually to observe the founding of CISF in 1969.

“This is for the first time in CISF’s history that the Raising Day Parade is being held out of New Delhi. This is government directive that we should pan out as the CISF is a pan India force and people from all across the country should see the force from closer quarters. So, a decision was taken that the CISF should go outside NCR on rotations. As the NISA is a centre of excellence for CISF, it has been decided that Raising Day Parade will be held here,” CISF ADG (North) Piyush Anand said at a press conference here on Friday.

A total of 23 medals including one Gallantry and 22 President’s Police Medal for meritorious service and President’s Police Medal for distinguished service will be presented during the parade, which will be followed by spectacular demonstrations by the CISF and Fire personnel.

At present, the CISF has a strength of 1.70 lakh personnel providing security cover to 354 vital installations in the country including 66 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Delhi Metro, steel and power plants. The CISF is also extending security to 11 private establishments including Infosys Technologies, Bangalore and Pune, Electronic City, Bangalore, Tata Steel Kalinganagar in Odisha.