Hyderabad: Gold seized from passenger at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel caught a passenger who was smuggling gold at RGI Airport Shamshabad and seized 800 gm gold from him on Sunday.

The passenger had arrived by a flight from Dubai and came out of the RGI Airport when the CISF personnel noticed him taking out gold bearings and handing over to some other person.

The CISF caught both the persons and on interrogation they admitted to smuggling the gold converted into the form of bearings into the country. The property was seized. Investigation is going on jointly along with the Customs officials.