Peddapalli: RFCL likely to get CISF security cover soon

About 125 security personnel are likely to provide security to the plant, which was established spending Rs.6,330 crore.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Peddapalli: The Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) here is likely to get Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection soon. A proposal for central security, a long pending demand from the plant, is awaiting the final clearance from the union Home Ministry.

About 125 security personnel are likely to provide security to the plant, which was established spending Rs.6,330 crore. Besides 2,200 tons of ammonia, 3,850 tons of urea is being produced in the plant every day. RFCL was hitherto protected by private security agencies, with requests for CISF security being delayed due to various reasons.

RFCL is maintaining two ammonia storage tanks (10,000 metric tons) since urea is being produced by utilizing liquid ammonia. Besides producing urea, liquid ammonia has also been utilized as a raw material in the manufacture of explosive material. Every day, about 15 to 20 tankers of liquid ammonia are being supplied to explosive companies from RFCL.

Since it is a gas-based urea production unit, there is a huge gas station in the plant. So, it is necessary to provide armed security protection, officials said, adding that keeping these issues in mind, RFCL authorities had requested the union government two years ago to provide CISF security to the plant. Initially, the Centre refused to allocate armed security cover citing a shortage of forces.

RFCL officials then brought the issue to the notice of G Kishan Reddy when he was the union Minister of State for Home in December 2020, following which the Home Ministry issued instructions to take up the issue. CISF officials from Delhi as well as local teams carried out field surveys in RFCL. After visiting the unit four to five times, CISF officials estimated that 125 security personnel were required for the plant and sent proposals for clearance to the Home Ministry.

RFCL sources said that presently, the file was with the Home Ministry. Once the ministry cleared the file, CISF security personnel might take over the security, most likely by April this year, sources said.

RFCL will have to provide all facilities to the security personnel once the CISF security is approved.

Besides accommodation, salaries, HRA, education, medical facilities and other facilities have to be provided to CISF personnel. For this purpose, RFCL would to spend an estimated Rs.16 crore per year, officials said.