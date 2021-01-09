Citing poll code, SEC issues order to stop welfare schemes

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Vijayawada: After announcing the elections to local bodies from February 5 and dismissing the request of the State government to put them off, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued another order asking the government to stop the welfare schemes citing the election code. The fresh order will be a stumbling block to the much-publicised Amma Vodi programme for which arrangements were being made and also the distribution of house-sites already taken up all over the state. The decision of the SEC raised many eye-brows as the Governor’s speech had mentioned the implementation of these welfare schemes for which the budgetary allocations also had already been made. The ruling YSR Congress Party sees a political agenda behind the SEC decision.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government filed a petition in the AP High Court in Amaravati challenging the SEC orders and the petition will come up for hearing on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .