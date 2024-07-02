| Hyderabad Upset Over Harassment From Husband In Laws Woman Kills Self In Dammaiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over harassment from her husband and in-laws, a woman died by suicide at her house in Dammaiguda in Jawaharnagar on Tuesday.

K. Shravani (23), of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was married to Hema Sunder from MLR Colony in Dammaiguda. According to the police, at the time of the wedding, Shravani’s family had given dowry worth several lakhs which included cash, plot and jewelry.

“However, her husband and in-laws reportedly continued to harass her both physically and mentally for additional dowry. When she refused, the harassment increased,” a police official said.

Reportedly upset over these developments, Shravani hanged herself from a ceiling fan in the bedroom. The Jawaharnagar police are investigating.