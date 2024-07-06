Children missing from AP, traced in Secunderabad

Three children, including two girls were rescued by the Secunderabad Railway Protection Force (RPF) after they went missing from their homes in Vijayawada.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: Three children, including two girls, who on being scolded by their parents for using mobile phones left their homes in Vijayawada and reached Secunderabad, were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad.

Under Operation Muskan – X, the RPF rescued these children aged between 13 and 16 years and belong to HB Colony in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh.

Railway police said the children were upset over their parents scolding them for not studying but instead spending more time with mobile phones. They left their houses with gold and silver ornaments and boarded Janmabhoomi Express at Vijayawada and reached Secunderabad railway station.

They were caught by the railway and child welfare authorities during inspection of the premises as part of ‘Operation Muskan’ on Platform No.8 and on questioning, they revealed their identities and reason for running away from their houses.

“On enquiry with the Vijayawada police, they confirmed that a FIR was already issued with regard to the missing incident of the children at Bhavanipuram police station. A team from the local police station will come to Secunderabad and the children will be handed over to them,” railway officials said.