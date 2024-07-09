Fraud Alert: Bhagyanagar Gas Limited warns customers over new scam

Says fraudsters deceiving customers via WhatsApp and voice calls, sharing a malicious APK file designed to steal money and personal information

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 01:21 PM

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL), a City Gas Distribution company operating in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Kakinada, has alerted its customers regarding a new scam involving the misuse of its name and logo.

In a media release, the BGL stated that fraudsters were deceiving customers via WhatsApp and voice calls, sharing a malicious APK file designed to steal money and personal information.

The fraudulent activities involve the phone numbers 9940364176 (WhatsApp) and 9390958942 (Mobile). BGL advised its customers to refrain from downloading any unauthorised APK files and to avoid responding to messages or calls from these numbers.

Customers were warned not to share any One-Time Passwords (OTPs), passwords, or personal information with unknown entities. BGL further urges its customers to not respond to any other contacts than those on its official website www.bglgas.com. For regular updates and to stay informed, customers are encouraged to follow BGL’s social media channels.