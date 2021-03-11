City Of Blessing please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:26 pm

Hyderabad: City Of Blessing pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m: Kapell Bruke (Deepak Singh) 48, moved freely. Best Buddy (Nakhat Singh) 47, handy. Sheldon (Kiran Naidu) & Mystery (Santhosh Raj) 47.5, pair handy.

800m: Jarvis (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/46, moved freely. Ulysses (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. MY Master (Bopanna) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Forever Bond (Jagdale) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, handy.

1000m: Hot Seat (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Dandy Man (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, moved well. Golden Lady (K Mukesh) & Dream Station (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Sacred Lamp (RB) & Mt Davidson (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Explosive (Gourav Singh) & Charcoal (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. King Maker (Surya Prakash) & Ashwa Sultan (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former to note.

1200m: Goldrun (K Mukesh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, improving. City Of Blessing (Gourav Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43, impressed. Arrowtown (Md Ismail) & Princess Daniale (RS Jodha) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

1400m: Call Of The Blue (K Mukesh) & Cincia Azzurra (Deepak Singh) 1-48, 1200/32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/48, pair handy.

