Civil rights activist Balagopal memorial meet on October 9 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:14 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

On the occasion, there will be speeches on four important contemporary topics.

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) will organise the thirteenth commemorative meeting of noted human rights activist Kandalla Balagopal on Sunday. The meeting will be held at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram from 10 am to 5 pm.

On the occasion, there will be speeches on four important contemporary topics.

The first speech will be by the renowned Indian author Arundhati Roy, on ‘This Fascist Movement.’ Clifton Rozario, National Secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), will speak on ‘Fascist Assault on the Working Class.’ Senior Advocate Mihir Desai of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties(PUCL) will speak on ‘Judiciary in the time of Hindutva,’ and HRF vice president Jaha Aara will speak on “Living in a Hindutva State.”

Balagopal entered the legal profession in 1996 and defended cases of Adivasis, Dalits, women and labour, creating spaces for those who could not otherwise access justice in the court. He was a founder-member of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and its general secretary for four years, from 2005 to 2009. He died on October 8, 2009.