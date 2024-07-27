Human Rights Forum objects to mandatory police permission, writes to DGP

The organisation called the move controversial and asked authorities to do away with the rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: Objecting to the orders by Chikkadpally police mandating prior permission to conduct events at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, the Human Rights Forum (HRF) has written to the Director General of Police, Telangana, Dr. Jitender. The organisation called the move controversial and asked authorities to do away with the rule.

Every year in October, HRF conducts a day-long seminar in memory of late human rights crusader K. Balagopal. When members went to make bookings this year, the auditorium management informed them that the Station House Officer of Chikkadpally station issued a letter to not allow booking without prior police permission.

“This is truly shocking. You are aware that the Chief Minister had recently stated on the floor of the Assembly that the government would strive to strengthen democratic norms with emphasis on due respect to the freedoms of citizens. The letter to the Sundarayya Trust management by the Chikkadpally police violates this assurance,” wrote the members, adding that it undermines the right to freedom of expression and speech. The organisation is also expected to write to the Chief Minister on this matter.