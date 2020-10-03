Civil Services preliminary exam on Sunday

Over 46,000 candidates will take the test in 99 centres in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 46,171 candidates have registered for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, in Hyderabad, which is scheduled to take place at 99 test centres on Sunday. The exam will be held in two sessions i.e. from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Hyderabad district administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the test. The candidates have been instructed to reach their respective test centres one hour prior to commencement of the examination. Along with the e-admit card, the aspirants must carry a photo ID, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, candidates have to mandatorily wear face mask besides carrying a sanitiser. The UPSC has made it clear that candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed inside the venue. All candidates are instructed to follow the Covid-19 safety measures including physical distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the exam halls/rooms.

The aspirants have been advised to carry a black ball point pen as they need to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with the black ball point pen only.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates, according to the UPSC, are allowed inside the exam. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as a communication device or smart watches are strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the exam rooms/halls, the UPSC said.

This apart, mobile phone, pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media such as pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode are banned inside the exam hall.

“Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action against the concerned candidates including debarment from future examination / selection,” the UPSC said.

