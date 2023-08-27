Class 10 student ends life in Nizamabad

Police suspect that she resorted to the extreme step after allegedly being harassed by a youth in the name of love.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Nizamabad: A Class 10 student was found hanging in her house in Arsapalli area of the district on Saturday. The girl was identified as Srilata (16).

Police suspect that she resorted to the extreme step after allegedly being harassed by a youth in the name of love. Srilata was found hanging from the ceiling of her bedroom by her mother, who works as a vegetable vendor.

She had left a suicide note in which she had mentioned the name of the youngster and his phone number. Police have registered a case and are investigating.