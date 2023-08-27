Telangana NRI buys land on the moon for mother

Vakula Devi got the land registration documents on August 23 when the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully landed on the Moon

NRI Sai Vignatha along with her parents Ramachandram and Vakula Devi.

Paddepalli: You might have heard of sarees, gold and other articles as gifts for mothers, but a plot on the Moon? Well, an NRI woman from Godavarikhani has done just that, by purchasing a plot on Earth’s natural satellite for her mother.

The mother, Vakula Devi, got the land registration documents on August 23 when the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully landed on the Moon. A native of GM Colony of Godavarikhani, Vakula Devi’s daughter Sai Vignatha had migrated to the US 10 years ago and is now settled there. She works as a project manager in Governor Kimberly Kay Reynolds’ office in Iowa.

After learning through her colleagues that registration for land on the Moon could be done through a website pertaining to the ‘International Lunar Registry’ in New York, she decided to present a memorable gift to her mother who worked hard to bring her up.

On Mother’s Day in 2022, Vignatha applied for one acre on Moon with the Lunar Registry in the name of her mother and also for her daughter Artha by spending Rs 35 lakh.

Vignatha’s family was happy as she received the land documents after completing the process of registration from the International Lunar Registry on August 23 when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon. Vignatha, who is here on a one-month vacation, surprised her mother with the gift.

Her father Suddala Ramachandram works with the Singareni Collieries Company and lives in GM Colony.

