Classic film ‘Manmadhudu’ set to re-release in theatres on Aug 29

Film enthusiasts and Nagarjuna fans can book tickets on the BookMyShow and Paytm platforms.

Hyderabad: Get ready to relive the magic of a timeless classic! The silver screen is about to shine brighter as the much-loved family entertainer ‘Manmadhudu’ is all set to hit theaters once again with re-release on the occasion of the Akkineni Nagarjuna’s birthday.

The hilarious entertainer is all set for a re-release on August 29. The excitement is soaring among Akkineni fans as the film’s release date comes nearer

Produced by Annapurna Studios and helmed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, the film will be released in a 4K version in theaters on August 29th.

The story and dialogues of the movie were penned by none other than Trivikram Srinivas. Sonali Bendre, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Tanikella Bharani, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, and others played significant roles in the flick.

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the film’s music stood out as one of its highlights.

This is Nagarjuna’s first film to be re-released in theaters. Film enthusiasts and Nagarjuna fans can book tickets on the BookMyShow and Paytm platforms.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the 4k trailer on August 23.